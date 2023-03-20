4 people stabbed at Bedford high school, student in custody

Halifax Regional Police say four people have been stabbed at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.



"They were transported to hospital for treatment," police say in a statement. "The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time."

Police were made aware of the incident at 9:20 a.m., the statement says, and a student at the school was taken into custody at around 9:31 a.m.

Videos taken by students show two adults being taken to hospital by ambulance and one person being placed under arrest outside the school.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said the school was placed in a hold and secure after the incident.

The centre announced just after 10:30 a.m. that the school would be closing for the day.

"There was an incident at the school first thing this morning," said a letter to parents. "All students are safe and there is currently no threat to public safety."

Police say they have completed an search of the school and are working to safely release students and staff from the property.

