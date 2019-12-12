Meet Charles, a Halifax airport taxi driver who welcomes visitors with style

Charles Arthur has a style esthetic that has made him an absolute standout in Halifax and among his peers.

The suit-clad taxi driver is an ambassador for our city. He's often the first point of contact for CEOs on early morning flights, the nervous student who's in Canada for the first time and visitors coming to Halifax to experience our seafood and Maritime charm.

Because he's aware of how being well dressed forms a powerful first impression on others, Charles takes pride in how he looks, not only for himself, but for a city he calls home and represents.

If you get the honour of riding in his car, be prepared to want to know more about the suit-wearing taxi driver with a truly infectious demeanour.

Produced by Musemo Handahu, Kristen Brown and Jane Nicholson for CBC.

Nineteen years ago, Charles was one of the first people I met in Halifax with whom I shared a kinship. Back then as a newcomer to Canada, meeting another African, who happened to own a restaurant that made food I sorely missed, was an immeasurable thrill.

Even after High Life Café closed its doors, we've enjoyed the best encounters over the years. We've bonded over our shared immigrant experiences, our adventures and most recently, our love for fashion and crafting our personal style.

'I represent Halifax,' says Charles Arthur. (Illustration by Becca Rowland for CBC)

We both love how a well-crafted way of dressing has the ability to tell a story. On sight, you'll notice his layered suits, the salt-and-pepper beard, joyful pops of colour and accessories that add the perfect final touch. This introduces you to Charles before he opens his mouth to speak and when he does, you'll realize you're in for an experience.