Charity hockey event in Bedford to support Barho family

A charity drive in support of a family that lost seven children in a Halifax house fire a month ago is being held at the BMO Centre in Bedford, N.S., today.

The drive was organized by Jillian Saulnier, a Halifax Olympian who is a member of Canada's national women's hockey team as well as the Montreal Canadiennes team of the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Barho family, a mother and father whose seven children died in a house fire in Halifax on Feb. 19.

The father was severely burned in the house fire and has undergone multiple rounds of skin grafts.

Last week, Saulnier, 27, said she knew she wanted to do something to help the family. The fundraiser is going ahead with the family's blessing.

A file photo of Olympian Jillian Saulnier at a 2018 sledge hockey event. (CBC)

The event starts runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a public skate at 3:30 p.m. and a moment of silence for the children at 4:15 p.m. After the moment of silence, a charity hockey game will commence.

In addition to the game, there will be a silent auction and all the money from the event will go to the Barho family through the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team Society.

An online auction — with items like signed jerseys, an all-inclusive flight package to and from the Clarkson Cup, Montreal Canadiens tickets, Toronto Blue Jay tickets — has been ongoing for more than week.

MORE TOP STORIES