Charities grappling with spike in demand for food this holiday season

Tom Banfield wears a Santa hat as he rolls a cooler filled with turkey stew along Spring Garden Road in Halifax.

The Salvation Army's Jack Frost program, which runs from November to April, is an annual tradition for him.

The weekly distribution of food and winter essentials typically serves up around 75 meals in the municipality, but this year he and the other volunteers are seeing a spike in demand.

"Last week was the most I've served in 12 years," Banfield said.

The team distributed 127 meals in downtown Halifax and Lower Sackville on Wednesday, he said.

"People are still looking to find a home, so we're out there trying to feed them and help them keep warm," he said.

More food price hikes coming

The price of food is expected to continue rising next year, according to Canada's Food Price Report, which could mean more food insecurity.

The 14th edition of the annual report by researchers at Dalhousie University, University of Guelph, University of British Columbia and University of Saskatchewan, was released on Thursday.

It says food prices rose by 6.2 per cent in Nova Scotia in 2023 — which is higher than the national average.

Other charities are also stepping up to help those in need during the holiday season after a year of historically high inflation.

Poverty and isolation

United Way is hoping to help support the one-in-three Atlantic Canadians whom it says are struggling to afford the basic needs. It's also released a video called The Pie to help raise awareness about the impact of inflation on food security and social isolation.

"Everybody has kind of seen an increase in homelessness and some of the more visible parts of poverty. But in reality a lot of it happens behind closed doors," said Sarah White, a spokesperson for United Way Halifax, which funds programs that address things like food and housing insecurity.

"It might not be just holiday baking. Maybe…normally they would see friends and family over the holidays, but they really don't have the means to do that," White said.

That's something Banfield is keenly aware of as he made his rounds, going from tent to tent in Victoria Park on Wednesday. He checked in on residents and took note of any special requests.

"They need somebody to talk to. They need to know your name. I need to know their name," he said. "So that makes us kind of like a family."

