Skip to Main Content
Charges pending after woman struck and killed by pickup in Pictou Landing
Nova Scotia

Charges pending after woman struck and killed by pickup in Pictou Landing

Charges are pending against a 32-year-old man after a pedestrian was struck and killed along Pictou Landing Road on Sunday morning.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday

CBC News ·

A 50-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck on Pictou County Road in Pictou Landing, N.S., early Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, a 32-year-old man from Pictou Landing, was uninjured.

"He was arrested at the scene without incident for impaired driving causing death and remains in custody," RCMP stated in a news release.

As of noon on Sunday, charges were still pending against the driver.

A section between Birch Street and Eagle Street was expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|