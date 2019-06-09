Charges pending after woman struck and killed by pickup in Pictou Landing

A 50-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck on Pictou County Road in Pictou Landing, N.S., early Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, a 32-year-old man from Pictou Landing, was uninjured.

"He was arrested at the scene without incident for impaired driving causing death and remains in custody," RCMP stated in a news release.

As of noon on Sunday, charges were still pending against the driver.

A section between Birch Street and Eagle Street was expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

