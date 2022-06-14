Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Halifax shooting

Halifax police have charged a 25-year-old man for the murder of Treyvhon Bradshaw earlier this year in Halifax.

Makayle Larry James Skinner has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the Gottingen Street shooting, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Bradshaw was shot early in the morning on March 18 and died after being taken to the hospital. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

In April, police asked for the public's help in identifying two people who were in the area when Bradshaw was killed.

Skinner was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

