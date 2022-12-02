Charges laid, tickets issued in connection with out-of-control Halifax street party
Police estimate about 4,000 people gathered for the event in October
Two criminal charges have been laid and 122 tickets issued following a raucous street party held in central Halifax near the Dalhousie campus in early October, according to a police news release on Friday.
The two men facing charges are both 19 years old and are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial at a later date, according to the release.
One man is facing three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and resisting arrest.
The other is facing two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count each of resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.
A 19-year-old man was stabbed at the event and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A news release in October said the man approached police around 10:20 p.m. with "injuries consistent with having been stabbed."
Police drove the man to the hospital because paramedics could not enter the area because of safety concerns, the release said.
Police are still investigating the stabbing and are asking anyone with information to contact the police.
According to the release, 112 tickets were issued for Liquor Control Act violations and four people were arrested for public intoxication.
The release said 10 summary offence tickets were issued for noise bylaw violations.
According to a police "crowds of approximately 3,000 to 4,000 people, many of whom were intoxicated" gathered in an area bounded by Larch Street, Jennings Street, Preston Street and Jubilee Road on Oct. 1.
Officers had to take injured people out of the area, including the man who was stabbed, when Emergency Health Services were unable to access injured people because of the crowds and safety hazards, the release said.
