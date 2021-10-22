1 man charged, 1 arrested in relation to death of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Charges have been laid in relation to the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro on Sept. 5.

Dylan Robert MacDonald, 21, of Valley, N.S., appeared in Shubenacadie provincial court Friday morning and is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He's alleged to have helped another man escape.

MacDonald is also alleged to have failed to stop a vehicle for police, and has been charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He's been remanded into custody.

Truro police arrested a second man Friday morning, but have not yet named him, as he has not been charged. The 20-year-old man is from Pictou Landing First Nation.

Police say they expect further charges to be laid as the investigation proceeds.

Singh, 23, was found with serious injuries outside a Robie Street apartment building in the early hours of Sept. 5. Paramedics provided first aid and Singh was taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, where he died.

He worked as a taxi driver and at restaurants in the Truro area.

More to come.

