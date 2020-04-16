Charges laid after man dies when pickup driven off Brier Island ferry

A 46-year-old woman is facing two charges in the death of a man who was in pickup truck that was driven off a ferry and into the water in southwest Nova Scotia on Monday.

Michelle Pugh of Westport, N.S., is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

Police were called to the Brier Island ferry dock in Westport by staff at the terminal on Monday. The truck had driven onto the docked ferry, then off the other end and into the water.

A 68-year-old man from Freeport, N.S., was a passenger in the truck. He died during the incident.

RCMP divers recovered his body on Tuesday.

Pugh, who police said was the driver of the truck, was rescued from the water by ferry employees. She was not injured at the time but police said she later required medical attention.

Pugh was arrested on Tuesday on Brier Island and has been held in custody since her arrest.

Digby RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

