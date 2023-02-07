Additional charges laid in 2023 disturbance at junior high in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police have laid additional charges in connection to a disturbance last fall at Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford, N.S., according to a media release Monday.

On Oct. 19, police say they were called to the school after a fight broke out between two groups of youths. During the fight, one of the youths was attacked by another who was known to them.

In a second fight between the youths, police say one was hit with a rock.

Police say the youths fled to the front lobby of the school.

A vehicle with four adults who knew the suspect sped into the school parking lot, according to the release. Police say the adults and the "suspect youths" went into the school, where a third fight and attack took place.

One of the adults threatened a school staffer who was trying to break it up, police say. Police removed the adults from the school and began looking into what happened.

Last week, police charged one of the youths and three adults involved in the incident.

A youth, 14, was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm and assault.

A man, 38, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, causing a disturbance.

A man, 18, was charged with assault, causing a disturbance and mischief. A woman, 36, was charged with mischief and causing a disturbance.

'Violence of any kind will not be tolerated,' HRCE says

On Friday last week, police also arrested three 14-year-olds in relation to the incident and each are scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face one count each of assault.

It's unclear if the 14-year-old who was charged on Thursday was part of the group of three 14-year-olds who were charged on Friday.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said in an email the matter is being "handled in accordance with the provincial code of conduct" and that it is co-operating with the investigators.

"Safety is top priority in HRCE schools and violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

