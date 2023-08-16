Halifax bouncer charged in homicide outside downtown bar

Halifax Regional Police have charged a bouncer in connection with the death of 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive outside a downtown Halifax bar on Christmas Eve 2022.

In a news release, police said 37-year-old Alexander Pishori Levy was arrested after he turned himself in earlier on Wednesday. Police confirmed Levy worked in security at the Halifax Alehouse at the time of the death.

Levy has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death in relation to the death of Ryan Michael Sawyer.

On Dec. 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., police were called to a "report of a disturbance involving several people" at the 1700 block of Brunswick Street in downtown Halifax.

A witness told CBC News he saw an altercation moments before in which a bouncer placed Sawyer in a chokehold.

Ryan Sawyer sits at his parents house in Fall River, N.S., with the family dog. Sawyer died Dec. 24, 2022, after being found unresponsive outside the Halifax Alehouse. (Submitted by Scott and Lee Sawyer)

Sawyer was taken to hospital where he later died. His death was ruled by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner to be a homicide.

According to Sawyer's obituary, he was born in Markham, Ont., grew up in Pickering, Ont., and attended high school in Windsor, N.S. He later studied business management at Dalhousie University before moving back to Ontario where he worked with Nissan Canada in Mississauga, Ont.

Sawyer was a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and enjoyed playing sports, his obituary said. He also had a great sense of humour and love for his family. His obituary said he left behind his parents and a twin brother.

Halifax Regional Police say there are no other suspects, but they were looking for anyone with information or video from the area who haven't come forward to get in touch. Police can be reached at 902-490-5020.

Levy was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

