Young man charged over devastating Shelburne County wildfire

The provincial Natural Resources Department says 22-year-old Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale, N.S., is facing three charges under the Forests Act.

A 22-year-old man has been charged for allegedly starting the wildfire last year in Shelburne County, which was the largest in Nova Scotia's history.

The provincial Natural Resources Department said Dalton Clark Stewart of Villagedale, N.S., is facing the following charges under the Forests Act:

Lighting a fire on privately owned land without permission of the owner or occupier;

Failing to take reasonable efforts to prevent the spread of a fire;

Leaving a fire unattended.

A news release said Stewart is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on March 7.

The wildfire near Barrington Lake broke out late last May, grew to 23,525 hectares and burned for one month before being declared extinguished. About 60 structures were destroyed in the fire and thousands of people were displaced from their homes.

The fire in Shelburne County was the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Meanwhile, about 150 homes were lost in a separate wildfire in Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, near Halifax. That fire started around the same time.

The department continues to pursue all leads related to the wildfire in Upper Tantallon, the release said.

"While the department has gathered considerable information, there is a high bar for what can be used as evidence in court," it said.

Last year was the worst wildfire season on record in Nova Scotia — there were 220 wildfires compared to 152 in 2022.

Efforts to fight both the Barrington Lake and Upper Tantallon wildfires were greatly hindered by a prolonged dry spell.

Community reaction

Kasey DeMings, a fisherman and volunteer firefighter who lost his home in the Barrington Lake fire, said it's nice to see someone held accountable, but he is personally trying to move forward.

"We can't keep living in the past of what happened, What happened, happened and it's done and over with," DeMings said in a phone interview on Thursday.

"It will make people think before they do this stuff. But as a human being, we've all done stuff that we regret. We've all done stuff that didn't turn out the way we wanted to."

Kasey DeMings is a fisherman and volunteer firefighter who lost his own home in the Shelburne County wildfire in May. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

But Laura Torak, who owns a restaurant in the area and helped feed evacuees during the unprecedented wildfire, said she doesn't think the charges under the Forests Act are sufficient.

"The emotional turmoil that's going on in Shelburne County is unreal," said Torak, who owns Ship's Galley Pub and Eatery and whose son is a volunteer firefighter in the area.

"This kid doesn't have $50,000 to pay a fine. And he goes to jail for six months, so what? He's going to be clothed, warm, fed. It's not punishment enough."

Fisherman Kevin Doane, who lost tens of thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear in the Barrington Lake fire, said given the widespread destruction in his community, someone had to be held responsible.

"Most people would feel that way, when everything is destroyed around you, that you've lived with for years and your life is turned upside down," he said in a phone interview.

"You do wrong, you pay the price. Something had to be done, that's for sure, because of the devastation."

Penalties include up to six months in prison

Orlando Fraser, a director with the Natural Resources Department, said he could not disclose how they believe the fire started, noting the matter is now before the courts.

He said Stewart was charged after reviewing evidence, interviews and information from members of the public.

"I understand that all Nova Scotians want details and answers, and I thank them for the patience that they've shown us," said Fraser.

He said no other charges under the Forests Act are expected in relation to the Barrington Lake wildfire.

People convicted of violations of the Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and can be sentenced to as much as six months in prison.

"The court will determine the outcome of the charges, including any penalties," the release said.

Under the Forests Act, the department has two years from the date of an alleged offence to lay charges.

Charges are only laid if the department, in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, believes there is sufficient evidence for a conviction.

