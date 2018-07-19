Charges laid after projectile hits transit bus, injuring passenger

A 31-year-old Halifax man is facing assault, weapons, arson and explosives charges in relation to a weekend incident that sent a woman to hospital with injuries.

The incident happened early Saturday afternoon on the Bedford Highway.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said a transit driver noticed a fire on the side of the road.

"The bus driver stopped to deal with the fire at which point an explosive device had gone off, sending a projectile into the bus," MacLeod said.

The injured woman, 23, was a passenger on the bus. Her injuries were not considered serious.

MacLeod said the projectile came from the side of the road but he said there's not much he can add.

"We can't really comment on the particulars of the device itself as the investigation is still ongoing and, like I say, the investigators are still working on that particular matter."

He said their investigation led police to search an address on Vimy Avenue in Fairview where they seized a number of weapons.

As a result of the seizure, the suspect is facing weapons charges in addition to the arson and explosives charges relating to the incident on the bus.

The suspect is due in Halifax provincial court at the end of August to answer to the charges.