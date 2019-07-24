Charges key in promoting 'culture of safety' to protect cyclists, group says

The group Bicycle Nova Scotia says it's encouraging to see police charge a driver who struck a cyclist on Wednesday morning on Waverley Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

The driver was charged with breaking the one-metre law — legislation in Nova Scotia that requires drivers to leave one metre between their vehicle and a cyclist when driving beside or passing them.

"We think that's a really great first step in ensuring there's a cultural change in Nova Scotia to help vulnerable road users," said Steve Bedard, a spokesperson for the organization that aims to make cycling safer in the province.

"For far too long, a lot of these collisions have gone uncharged or un-prosecuted and it really prevents any sort of behavioural or cultural change around cycling in Nova Scotia."

Steve Bedard is the administrator of Bicycle Nova Scotia, an organization that aims to make cycling safer in Nova Scotia. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

The Waverley Road collision was one of two separate incidents involving cyclists being hit on Wednesday in the Halifax region.

Another cyclist was seriously injured in the 1400 block of John Brackett Drive in Herring Cove. It's unclear if the driver in that incident will also be charged, but Bedard said if the driver broke the law they should be prosecuted.

Bedard said the two areas where cyclists were hit are popular cycling areas in the Halifax region.

Investigators work to piece together what led to the crash on John Brackett Drive early Wednesday morning. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Even though the one-metre law has been law in Nova Scotia since June 1, 2011, Bedard said police could be doing more to enforce the rules.

"Far too often we see police just letting drivers go with a warning and again — to get to a culture of safety ... we have to ensure that this law is respected on Nova Scotia roadways when incidents like this occur," he said.

Bedard said drivers have a responsibility to keep an eye out for cyclists.

"Maybe exercise some more patience and more prudence, especially when confronted at intersections," he said.

Peter Williams, a cyclist who lives in the Halifax area, said he was upset to hear about two cyclists getting hit by vehicles on Wednesday.

"Not only is it depressing but it's frightening at the same time," Williams said.

Peter Williams says many drivers aren't used to cyclists due to a lack of critical mass. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Williams said the problem, in addition to driver distraction, is a lack of critical mass of cyclists. He said many motorists in the Halifax area just aren't used to cyclists. He said if there were more there would be greater awareness from drivers.

"What we need here in Halifax is a good core grid, a good core set of routes on Halifax peninsula that would really bring out people to start to ride," Williams said.

"One of the complaints you hear from the general public with cycling routes is nobody uses them ... the reason nobody uses them is that they're not connected to anything."

