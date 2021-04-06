Charges laid against Nova Scotia lobster exporter

The Canada Border Services Agency has announced charges for Nova Scotia-based Atlantic ChiCan Seafood.

The charges come after a joint investigation with the Canada Food Inspection Agency.

The investigation centres on allegations that Atlantic ChiCan imported live lobster from the U.S. and exported it to foreign markets as a product of Canada.

Three charges have been laid under the Customs Act for making false statements regarding the origin, weight and value of exported goods, in this case lobster.

The CFIA's investigation resulted in additional charges being laid under the Safe Food for Canadians Act.

Atlantic ChiCan Seafood is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 17.

In February, the company pleaded not guilty to four alleged fishery violations in Shelburne provincial court.

