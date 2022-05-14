Wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit has tripled in size, Yarmouth County fire under control

A wildfire near Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., has grown from 20 hectares to 65 hectares since Friday, but is is not expected to spread beyond established boundaries given current conditions, the Natural Resources Department announced Saturday.

In a tweet, the department said an incident command team, 15 Natural Resources fire crews and two Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency tankers are on site in Chaplin, N.S.

"Fire activity has dropped with current conditions," the department tweeted.

In a separate tweet, it said conditions are very dry across the province. A provincewide burn ban is in place.

Meanwhile, a fire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County is fully contained, Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said in a tweet on Saturday.

YARMOUTH: Wildfire near Horseshoe Lake is under control and 100% contained. No significant growth in size since last report. Two helicopters, 40 personnel and an incident management team remain on scene today but CL-415 water bomber has been released from scene. —@NS_DNRR

There has not been any significant growth in the size of the fire since the last report, the department said.

The department said two helicopters, 40 personnel and an incident management team are staying at the scene but a water bomber has been released.

