Changes leave some Beaver Bank residents without Access-A-Bus option

The loss of a regular transit route for part of Beaver Bank, N.S., means some people in that part of the community will not be able to book Access-A-Bus rides.

Once an area loses regular transit it is no longer entitled to Access-A-Bus, which provides service for those with mobility impairment or cognitive disability.

Halifax Transit officials say that people who are already using Access-A-Bus will be grandfathered in.

But the change did remove a route from a seven-kilometre stretch of Beaver Bank. That area includes the Ivy Meadows nursing home, where Jean Bushell's mother lives.

"The fact that someone would move in and be denied access to Access-A-Bus, it's not OK," said Bushell.

Service used for medical appointments, shopping

Bushell was one of several people from Beaver Bank who made presentations to the municipality's transportation committee on Thursday.

She pointed out that seniors in the nursing home use Access-A-Bus for medical appointments and shopping.

"That may be the only time they'll get out of the facility," said Bushell. "Without Access-A-Bus they will not get out."

Mary Lynn Andrews is also upset about the loss of the service. She operates a therapeutic riding business in Beaver Bank.

"We no longer have Access-A-Bus as an option for our clientele to get to us," said Andrews. "I can't believe that they actually took it away from our community."

Call to reconsider route cut

Ken Wilson, president of the bus drivers' union local, told the committee that it should reconsider the decision to cut the Beaver Bank route.

He thinks transit changes should take into consideration the differences between rural and urban areas.

"No transfer-based system will work outside of the urban core," said Wilson. "It's not feasible."

Coun. Lisa Blackburn says she is 'not done fighting' for public transportation options in her district. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Lisa Blackburn, the councillor for the area, said the Beaver Bank route change has been part of a Halifax Transit strategy since 2016 and went ahead despite a couple of attempts to retain some service.

Blackburn said she is still looking into other public transportation options, including a provincial ride-hailing pilot project.

"I am not done fighting," said Blackburn.

