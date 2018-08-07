Crown drops 2nd-degree murder against Stewiacke teen

The Crown has withdrawn a charge of second-degree murder against the 18-year-old Stewiacke man.

The youth was accused of killing Daniel Handrahan, 46, in August of last year.



Daniel Handrahan was stabbed to death early on the morning of August 18, 2017.

At the teen's bail hearing last year, it was revealed there had been a series of angry confrontations between the accused and one of Handrahan's children during the evening the man's death occurred.

Daniel Handrahan, 46, died after being stabbed in an altercation Aug. 18, 2017, in Stewiacke, N.S. (Shelly Woods/Facebook)

That was followed by an altercation involving the accused's stepmother and Handrahan in which the woman was knocked to the ground.

Having witnessed that, the boy armed himself with a kitchen knife and went out to confront Handrahan.

The two scuffled and the oyster-shucking knife was plunged into Handrahan's throat, severing his jugular vein.

When Colchester District RCMP arrived, they found Daniel Handrahan with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Colchester District RCMP were called to a home at 216 Main St. E. in Stewiacke at 3:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance there.

When they arrived, they found Handrahan with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Crown attorney Rick Hartlen said in reviewing the evidence in preparation for a trial, it was clear there was no prospect for conviction.

On Tuesday morning, the murder charge was withdrawn.

Hartlen described the situation as a tragedy and said people should learn from this case to temper their emotions, especially in such volatile situations.

