Kansas show dog, Lucky, is missing in New Waterford

A Kansas woman said she is heartbroken after her champion show dog ran away from its handler in New Waterford, N.S., this week after a dog show.

Lucky, the two-year old chow chow, bolted as he was being loaded into a crate in a pickup truck after the Cape Breton Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday morning.

Janet Burke, the dog's owner, said Lucky's disappearance really hit her hard on Thursday morning.

"I can hardly stand it," she told CBC's Mainstreet from her Fall River, Kan, home. She's been breeding chow chows for around 30 years and is the owner of Cross B Chows.

"It is upsetting because he has no idea why he is up there by himself," she said. "He's always been right with us."

What Lucky looks like

Burke said the handler, Joanna Parker, who lives in Yarmouth, N.S., is upset about losing Lucky.

Lucky has a red coat and is wearing a pink bandana and collar with no tags.

The dog vanished into a wooded area just outside of New Waterford off Macleod Avenue near River Ryan where Parker was staying.

Lucky has since been spotted in the area a couple of times, but was last seen Wednesday evening walking at a steady pace on a sidewalk on Lingan Road near the power plant, said Darren McKinnon, the Cape Breton Kennel Club's president.

By the time McKinnon got there, Lucky was gone.

Dog may bite if approached

McKinnon said Lucky likely won't react well to being chased or caught, and may bite.

"It's not a breed that you run up and hug like you would a golden [retriever]," he said.

Because of his thick coat, Lucky may overheat if chased.

For those who spot Lucky, McKinnon recommends slowly following him at a distance and calling the kennel club, who will try to catch him with nets and a dog trap. The club can be reached at 902-562-8873 or 902-217-7715.

Lucky is likely nervous and looking for his home in Kansas, he said.

McKinnon said owners frequently ship dogs to handlers to be shown.

Lucky, whose full name is Happy Go Lucky Boy, was too skittish to compete at the dog show.

