Chair of N.S. shooting inquiry worries budget constraints could impede RCMP watchdog
Comments arose during a panel discussion of police accountability
The chairman of Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry has raised concerns that budget constraints could tether
investigations by the watchdog agency that oversees complaints against the RCMP.
Michael MacDonald asked participants in a roundtable discussion in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday whether funding concerns are a "blatant affront" to the independence of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP.
While the oversight agency has the power to start its own inquiries, agency chairperson and panel member Michelaine Lahaie confirmed she must send a letter assuring the minister of Public Safety there are sufficient resources before opening a probe.
MacDonald asked if this raised the possibility "police misconduct can go unaccounted for, because there's not enough money left in your budget," and then he added this "sounds a little concerning to me."
Lahaie says ensuring enough funding "is an issue of concern," and it's something she's also spoken about at the parliamentary committee that oversees public safety and national security.
The online panel discussion on police accountability is part of the inquiry's look into how to improve policing after a mass shooting that saw 22 people killed by a gunman driving a replica patrol vehicle on April 18-19, 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.
