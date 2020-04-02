Chéticamp residents worry out-of-province fishery workers could bring COVID-19

People in Chéticamp, N.S., are worried the upcoming fishing season could infect their community with COVID-19.

The snow crab season on the west side of Cape Breton Island usually starts in mid-April and the lobster fishery opens shortly after that.

Some Chéticamp residents say out-of-province workers are already in town looking for employment at the fish processing plant and those workers are exempt from the usual requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

Valerie LeBlanc, co-owner of the Trofel Health Foods store in Chéticamp, said it's not personal with the workers, it's the fact they are exempt from public health protocols under the province's state of emergency.

"If we're going to allow all these people coming into the area and not having to self-isolate, how can we keep this virus out of the community?" she said.

Chéticamp's Sacred Heart Community Health Centre has 10 beds. LeBlanc said the fear is that out-of-town workers could bring the coronavirus in and swamp the health-care system.

'Easy solution'

"To me, the situation should be very easy," she said. "You come in, you self-isolate for two weeks and go ahead, do whatever you have to do."

Leonard LeBlanc represents fishermen on the board of the Gulf of Nova Scotia Fishermen's Coalition.

He said if people coming from other provinces arrive at Nova Scotia's land border, airports and ferry terminals, they are told they have to self-isolate.

"If people are being quarantined when they reach the border for 14 days, you would think that it would apply the same to transient vessels that are going to come from various provinces," LeBlanc said.

"This affects the port of Chéticamp more so than any other harbour in Nova Scotia."

LeBlanc said he asked the province two weeks ago to remove the self-isolation exemption for fish plant workers, but has not received a reply.

"The government needs to reflect on this very quickly and appease the fear that the community has, and rightfully so," he said.

Fishing boats line the dock in Chéticamp this week. Fishermen's representative Leonard LeBlanc says the snow crab season may be delayed this year and the lobster fishery might be cancelled altogether. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

According to information posted on the provincial government website under the state of emergency: "Nova Scotia borders will tighten to travellers and all entry points (land, sea, air) will be closely managed. Anyone entering the province will be stopped, questioned, and told to self-isolate for 14 days."

A spokesperson for the province says if fishery workers are healthy, they are exempt from the usual public health rules and there are no plans to expand border checks beyond the highway, airports and ferry terminals.

LeBlanc said dates have not been set yet for the fishing season openings.

The crab fishery would normally start mid-April, depending on sea ice and other conditions, but LeBlanc said the season may be delayed because processors are still trying to get plants in shape so workers will be safe from catching or spreading COVID-19.

No lobster season?

LeBlanc also said his organization is urging members to support a lobbying effort to have the federal government skip the lobster season altogether this year.

It usually starts a couple of weeks after the snow crab season, but LeBlanc said the federal government will likely be asked to provide financial support instead of approving a fishery this year.

He said there is no inventory of crab, but there is plenty of lobster and no market for new product.

MORE TOP STORIES