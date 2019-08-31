Group trying to land CFL franchise in Halifax submits business plan
A 'voluminous' package was delivered to the municipality's CAO after business hours Friday
A partner in the business group trying to land a CFL franchise and stadium in Halifax says the group's long-awaited business plan is now in the hands of the municipality.
Anthony LeBlanc of Schooners Sports and Entertainment confirmed a "voluminous" package of information was submitted to Halifax's chief administrative officer after business hours Friday.
In an earlier interview, LeBlanc said the submission includes a 40-page main proposal along with accompanying documents that amount to hundreds of pages.
He says the package includes analysis of the real estate market, stadium impact, traffic impact and a survey of stadium financing plans in the U.S. and Canada from a public-private partnership perspective.
LeBlanc says an economic impact analysis from Deloitte that was commissioned in May 2018 was also included.
LeBlanc says it was a relief to finally submit a package that was first promised last December, adding it would be left up to the municipality to release any details included in the documents.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.