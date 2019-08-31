Group trying to land CFL franchise in Halifax submits business plan

A partner in the business group trying to land a CFL franchise and stadium in Halifax says the group's long-awaited business plan is now in the hands of the municipality.

Anthony LeBlanc of Schooners Sports and Entertainment confirmed a "voluminous" package of information was submitted to Halifax's chief administrative officer after business hours Friday.

In an earlier interview, LeBlanc said the submission includes a 40-page main proposal along with accompanying documents that amount to hundreds of pages.

He says the package includes analysis of the real estate market, stadium impact, traffic impact and a survey of stadium financing plans in the U.S. and Canada from a public-private partnership perspective.

LeBlanc says an economic impact analysis from Deloitte that was commissioned in May 2018 was also included.

LeBlanc says it was a relief to finally submit a package that was first promised last December, adding it would be left up to the municipality to release any details included in the documents.

MORE TOP STORIES