CFIA says case of avian influenza detected in N.S. backyard flock

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a case of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was detected this week in Nova Scotia in a backyard flock that isn't produced for sale.

In a news release issued Thursday, the agency said this is considered "a non-poultry detection" and follows several confirmed cases of the same strain of bird flu in wild birds in Newfoundland and a wild goose found last week in Grand Desert, N.S.

"While these additional detections should have no impact on trade, this situation serves as a strong reminder that [bird flu] is spreading across the globe in wild birds as they migrate to and from Canada, and that anyone with farm animals, including birds, should practise good biosecurity habits to protect them from animal diseases," the CFIA said.

The CFIA didn't identify the species of bird being kept in the backyard flock.

On Tuesday, Bob Petrie, the director of wildlife at the Department of Natural Resources, said the virus is not a "significant health risk" as the general public do not normally handle birds.

"Avian influenza poses little risk to people, but the virus is highly infectious and potentially deadly in wild and domestic birds," he said in a news release.

"We urge the public to avoid feeding or handling wild birds like ducks, geese, pheasants, pigeons and gulls to prevent disease spread."

If people find sick or dead birds, they are asked to contact the department at 1-800-565-2224.

The avian influenza found in the backyard flock and goose in Nova Scotia was of the H5N1 variant.

The CFIA said the virus is spread by direct contact with infected poultry and surfaces contaminated with fecal matter, but human infection with H5N1 is rare.

