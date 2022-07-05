Century-old Easter egg needs new home as Halifax resident declutters
The petrified egg was a gift in 1920, but current owner wants to give it away
A petrified Easter egg has been in one Haligonian's family for more than 100 years, but the current owner hopes to become an empty nester by finding it a better home.
Lezlie Lowe, a Halifax author and journalist, said the century-old egg is about the size of a human brain. It is made of boiled, piped icing, and may or may not have been meant to be eaten.
"I wouldn't even lick it — and I'll lick a lot of things," Lowe said.
Family lore records it as a gift on her grandfather's first Easter in 1920. He was born in Ottawa and the maker was Standard Confectionery in Montreal.
Lowe said her grandfather housed the heirloom until he died in 2003. Her grandmother died in 2015 and her mother in 2016, leaving the legacy egg in her care.
She said a decluttering spell found new homes for fancy clutches, cigarette cases and kid leather gloves, but the egg remains. It mostly lived in a closet and is scented with decades of second-hand smoke.
"It is so unique. So weird," Lowe said. "I want somebody to take it and love it, but I also don't want to know what happens to it."
To hear more about the egg, listen to CBC Radio Information Morning host Portia Clark's full interview below.
