Century-old cross stolen from Digby altar on Christmas Eve

RCMP are searching for a thief who broke into a church in Digby, N.S., and stole a historic altar cross just before Christmas.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said officers were called to a break and enter at Trinity Anglican Church Tuesday morning.

"The cross is over 100 years old. It's made of brass and it has a jewel in the centre," she told CBC News. "It's quite large. It's not something you could put in a pocket or carry without anyone noticing."

RCMP think the theft happened between noon AT Monday and 10 a.m. AT Tuesday.

Anyone who's seen the stolen cross can call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Clarke said the church suffered minor damage.

"Obviously, it's something very upsetting to have happen any time of year, but particularly at this time of year," she said.

'Pretty shocked'

Greg Turner, a member of the congregation, said the ornate cross greets parishioners as they approach the altar for communion. It's about half a metre tall.

"People I've spoken to are pretty shocked by the whole thing," he said. "It seems the people who did the break-in targeted that specific piece. We haven't discovered anything else taken."

He hopes the thief will repent and return the cross.

Trinity Anglican Church on Queen Street is a National Historic Site and was built by shipwrights in 1878. The cross was donated around 1907.

MORE TOP STORIES