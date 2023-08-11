Spryfield elementary school to cover cost of all school supplies

Central Spryfield Elementary School in Halifax will be providing all school supplies for upcoming year to each of its over 300 students in pre-primary to Grade 4.

New backpacks, lunch bags, school materials and even lunch on the first day of school will be distributed thanks to community donations.

The school's principal, Karen Muldowney-Doran, said the back-to-school season can cause financial strain for many families, and the program aims to alleviate some of that burden.

"It's going to make a difference in, you know, making things easier and making the start to school a positive experience," she said. "We're really excited to be able to welcome students."

According to Muldowney-Doran, several businesses and community members have helped jump-start the initiative, but one generous donation was particularly appreciated.

Dooly's on Kempt Road is among several businesses that donated to the elementary school. (David Laughlin/CBC)

At the beginning of June, Dooly's pool hall on Kempt Road donated over $2,000 to the school.

General manager Amanada Jenkins' niece goes to the school. The pool hall and restaurant had been supporting the school's breakfast program for a few years. Jenkins said she knew it could use a little extra help.

In recent years, the elementary school had been providing fully equipped backpacks to all new students joining part way through the school year.

"We thought, you know what, wouldn't this be amazing if we could do this for all students at the beginning of the school year?" said Muldowney-Doran.

When Muldowney-Doran told Jenkins how the school hoped to use the Dooly's donation, she was thrilled.

"I was happy that all the children are going to be able to have school supplies," Jenkins said. "It's for a good cause. It's all for the kids."

More donations needed

The school has also received 200 backpacks donated by Costco in Halifax, 80 lunch bags from Marriott's Heavy Hauling, money from Jenny's Place Bar and Grill and community members, along with 100 sandwiches from Subway for the first day of school.

Muldowney-Doran said since the school told parents that all supplies would be covered this year, the responses have been "overwhelming."

"The feedback has been really, really positive and appreciative, as you can imagine," she said.

But there's still a little ways to go. Mulroney-Doran said they still need another 100 backpacks and around 200 lunch bags before the first day of school on Sept. 7.

People who want to make a cash donation can contact the school to make arrangements, or drop-off school supplies to Dooly's.

The school's staff are excited about the new initiative and hope to see it through every year from now on, said Mulroney-Doran.

MORE TOP STORIES