Central Nova MP takes time away to grieve death of infant daughter

Nova Scotia Liberal MP Sean Fraser has announced he is taking some time away from his regular duties to spend time with family following the death of his newborn daughter on Dec. 3.

Fraser, who represents the riding of Central Nova, released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it's been a time of "unspeakable difficulty."

"Ruth Caroline Burton Fraser passed away in her mother's arms with her dad holding her hand, despite the best efforts of the medical team assigned to her care," he said.

Fraser said he doesn't plan to sit in the House of Commons until January. He also said he won't be able to keep up his usual schedule of meetings and community events. However, his constituency office remains open.

Instead of flowers, Fraser welcomed donations to the IWK Health Centre's neonatal intensive care unit.

Fraser and his wife, Sarah Burton, have a daughter, Molly, who is three and a half.

He has represented Central Nova since 2015 and during the last government served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment.

