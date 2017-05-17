How your old cellphone can help people who are homeless

For someone who's homeless, a cellphone is a way to stay safe and connected with people who can help.

"It's a piece for folks who are in acute crisis in terms of mental health or addictions crisis or sometimes from a physical mobility point of view," Becky Marval, an occupational therapist and team leader with Halifax's Mobile Outreach Street Health, told CBC's Mainstreet.

"If folks aren't able to get around very easily, it's important to have a point of contact to reach out in case of emergency."

The outreach group is accepting old cellphones to distribute to people who don't have stable housing. The organization operates a clinic and provides medical care for people living in shelters and on the street.

It held its first cellphone drive last year when it realized many of the people it serves needed a way to stay in contact with the organization and other health-care providers.

Do you have an old cell phone. Starting today <a href="https://twitter.com/theotherbeanhfx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theotherbeanhfx</a> on Quinpool Rd. will help collect your old phones for <a href="https://twitter.com/MOSHHalifax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MOSHHalifax</a> MOSH provides accessible primary health care services to people who are homeless<br><br>Please make sure they are wiped and set to factory settings. —@joachimstroink

Marval said the devices can have a big impact for someone who doesn't have a place to live.

Cellphones can "make sure that they're safe and minimizing any harm that might be a part of their life due to the fact that they are without housing and often other basic needs," she said.

In addition to making it easier for people to book medical appointments, cellphones also provide a link to potential landlords or lawyers, Marval said.

"Sometimes you just need to be in touch with various service-support agencies in order to function in this world," she said.

Looking for smartphones and flip phones

The organization accepts all types of cellphones. The only criteria is that the phone works, has a charger and is cleared of any personal information.

"We're happy to receive smartphones and perhaps there are many of those floating around, especially come Christmas time," Marval said. "We're also happy to receive older flip phones because some of the folks that we're working with may not be familiar with smartphone technology."

Many of the people who will get the phones will rely on texting because text plans are more affordable, said Marval.

She said the organization does what it can to help people pay for the cost of cellphone plans.

"We would be looking to try to write letters to support people to access that and or find other ways for them to maybe acquire the funds needed to maintain that phone," she said.

People can drop off their old cellphones at the Other Bean on Quinpool Road.

