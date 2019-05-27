Halifax looking at buying cellphone charging stations for youth

Youth will soon be able to charge up their devices for free at some recreational facilities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The city's procurement department recently issued a request for bids for roughly five wall-mounted cellphone charging stations.

The idea is the brainchild of Lee Moore, manager of the Youth Live Program, which helps young people develop job skills by offering work experience and learning sessions.

Moore said having a charged cellphone is essential to today's youth, especially those in the 21-week program.

"Some of our youth might not have access to actual power wherever they are staying. It's not always like they have a very secure home life," said Moore.

"They're staying connected. Their phones are charged, so if they're applying for jobs, which is what we help them do in the program, they'll actually be able to answer their phones."

(Lee Moore)

Moore said he originally purchased a $30 charging station for the lunch room at the Youth Live Enviro Depot in downtown Halifax. It was well-used by the youth, but it went missing.

He then looked into buying a wall-mounted unit for roughly $500.

"It's used constantly," said Moore. "It's been very well-received by the youth."

Moore said he's hoping to put one or two charging stations in the lunchroom and training room at the other Youth Live facility on St. Margarets Bay Road.

He said other youth recreational facilities have expressed interest in purchasing their own charging stations.

Deadline for bids June 10

But how many units will initially be purchased will depend on the cost, and what facilities are able to afford in their operating budgets.

The request for bids says the wall-mounted charging stations should have power capabilities to charge eight cellphones, a shelf to rest cellphones while they are charging, and an LED backlit display for "customized graphics."

The deadline for bids is June 10.

