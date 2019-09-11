Telus and Rogers to waive cellphone overage fees incurred in Dorian's wake

Some cellphone companies are providing relief to customers who suffered through Dorian by waiving some data overage fees incurred during last weekend's powerful storm and in the days following.

In the wake of the heavy damage and massive power outages, many Maritimers turned to their cellphones for the latest news, hunting for information that would help them make it through the storm's aftermath.

But all that web searching costs money. After people used up all their monthly data, they started being charged overage fees for using additional data.

Telus and Koodo, which is owned by Telus, were among the first companies to say they would waive overages in "affected areas," although what they're offering is slightly different.

In a news release, Telus said it is waiving all domestic voice, text and data overage fees incurred between Saturday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 14. Koodo said in a tweet it is waiving domestic overages from Sept. 7 to Sept. 22.

Telus refused to explain exactly how the waiving process would work.

Power outages impacted the cell network in Nova Scotia as cell towers lost power and backup batteries were drained, creating large areas with no service. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Rogers and its subsidiary company Fido will waive fees as well.

"We have been working with our customers impacted by the hurricane, and if customers have questions about their account, they can reach out to us and we would be happy to assist them to waive any overage fees," Heather Robinson, director of regional public affairs with Rogers, said in an email.

It's not clear exactly what Eastlink will do for its customers. Spokesperson Jill Laing said in an email: "As it relates to data charges, we want our customers to know that we will absolutely take care of them and treat them fairly."

In the United States, several major telecoms also waived overage fees for people in Dorian's path. AT&T, Verizon and Sprint all announced they would waive a mixture of talk, text and data overage fees, according to their websites.

CBC News has also reached out to Bell Aliant to see if it will waive any fees, but so far the company has not provided any information.

