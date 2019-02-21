Meet Ceddy the Barber, whose barbershop is like an art studio

If you sit in Ceddy the Barber's chair, you could leave with eyes in the back of your head.

"The craziest haircut I had requested was [battle rapper] Pat Stay," said Cedric DeChamp. "I did a portrait of him in the back of his head."

The Dartmouth, N.S., man runs Legends Barbershop in Highfield Park, specializing in fades, lines and designs — plus "specialty type of things that most places can't or won't even attempt, really," said the self-taught barber.

Cedric DeChamp's barbershop is like an art studio. Video produced by Dave Culligan and Gavin Hatheway for CBC. 2:56

"If you treat each person's head as the canvas, and you perfect and put all your work into it, it's good advertising."

As a kid, DeChamp was always sketching. At 13, his mother bought him a pair of clippers.

His first clients were his brothers and kids from Uniacke Square, the Halifax neighbourhood where he grew up.

Barber Cedric DeChamp cut a portrait of Pat Stay on the back of the battle rapper's own head last year. (Submitted by Cedric DeChamp )

"Coming from where I came, people try to place limitations on you," said DeChamp. "But if you want more for yourself … you'll step out and go get it."

When DeChamp got an offer to play football for St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., he brought his clippers.

It's a challenge finding a place to get cuts like fades in some smaller towns, he said.

"All through university, I was cutting all the athletes and friends up there as well," said DeChamp, who was invited back to the school to do a barbering course last year.

After living in Vancouver for about five years, DeChamp eventually moved back East to start his barbershop, which also features portraits he's painted of everyone from Biggie Smalls to Sidney Crosby to Lebron James.

With a motto like "good, better, best," it's not hard to recognize that DeChamp — now a master barber — is very motivated.

And he keeps pushing himself to new levels.

In November, DeChamp started acrylic painting after watching tutorials on YouTube.

This push is something he wants kids to learn from.

"I just like the kids to know that they don't have to … sell drugs and do all the negatives to really prosper," he said.

And really, practice makes perfect.

That's how he went from basic cuts to portrait art. But not without a few mistakes along the way.

"Trust me, I butchered a lot of heads in my days, to get where I'm at, right," DeChamp joked.

"That's why some of my friends get free haircuts for life."

