Coast Guard ship partially submerged after slipping off cradle at N.S. shipyard
The CCGS Corporal McLaren slid from a secured cradle into the water at a Sambro, N.S., shipyard.
A Canadian Coast Guard ship is partially submerged in water at a shipyard in Sambro, N.S., after falling from its secured cradle.
The Coast Guard tweeted late Saturday morning that the CCGS Corporal McLaren had released from the cradle at the shipyard and then slid down the slip into the water.
The vessel was in the shipyard for a refit.
The Coast Guard has sent environmental staff to the scene to examine the ship and try to prevent any risk to the marine environment.