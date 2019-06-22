CBU women's soccer team to travel to England to train with Leicester City

A Cape Breton soccer team is taking its talents across the Atlantic.

Cape Breton University Capers women's soccer team has been invited by Leicester City F.C. to train and play against its women's professional team.

The Capers will leave for England on Aug. 23 and return Sept. 1.

CBU athletic director John Ryan said this is one of the first times a Canadian university sports team has had the opportunity to travel overseas and play against professionals.

Ryan said the university is excited to build a diverse student body by building relationships in other countries.

"I think any opportunity to travel internationally and to build the university's brand in different countries is a fantastic opportunity," said Ryan.

He said Leicester City reached out to the Capers because of their success in the U Sports nationals. The team has earned a medal in each of the past two seasons.

"Leicester City called and did some research about our program where they won national medals the last two years, a silver and bronze," said Ryan. "They thought it would be a great opportunity to bring them over."

Players will promote CBU on trip

The Capers plan to travel to England for eight days with Leicester City hosting them. The team will train at state-of-the-art facilities alongside the coaches and players of the Leicester City teams.

They will play two games.

The coaches and players will make stops at schools in England to promote CBU athletics and everything else the university has to offer.

Ness Timmons, head coach of the CBU women's soccer team, said he is excited that his players have the opportunity to learn from professionals and learn skills that may not be taught in Canadian soccer.

"I think just the experience of seeing some of the facilities and training with possibly some of these coaches or players and then of course playing them will just be another level in and of itself," said Timmons.

MORE TOP STORIES