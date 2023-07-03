CBU study group developing guidelines for instructors on AI software

The Centre for Teaching & Learning at Cape Breton University is hosting a study group to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of artificial intelligence software.

The move comes as professors, instructors and other learning professionals in the post-secondary sector are examining ways to protect academic integrity and harness opportunities presented by tools like ChatGPT, the immensely popular chatbot developed by OpenAI that has drawn headlines around the world in recent months.

Jonathan Doering, an assistant professor of English at the university, says the centre invited stakeholders from the academic community to address concerns and developed strategies for course design. Becoming more educated on the technology is important, Doering says, especially when it comes to university courses held online.

"It's simple for me to catch, because I'm in in-person courses and I really know these students, right? It's not a problem," he says. "I would be more concerned if I was teaching an online course."

Doering adds the software is intuitive enough to help students understand basic principles on topics. But ultimately, the language and flow of essays are the dead giveaway on whether a student has used AI to cheat.

One professor at the university says AI software has the ability to teach students, including how to strengthen a thesis statement, for example. (Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi)

"Because I know the voice of my students, I know how they speak, all of their idiosyncrasies and quirks," Doering says. "The second they switch to chatGPT, it's like they just randomly adopted a British accent."

The idea of finding help to write a paper isn't new, Doering says. Some students already look for the easiest way to submit a paper, including by paying other people to write them, he says. But part of the difficulty in policing the use of AI is that a program can write a paper in seconds, which a student can then edit to improve the flow and content.

'They have to use their own brains'

Heather Sparling, a professor of ethnomusicology at the university, says despite the technology's drawbacks, there is a way to harness it to further education.

She uses the example of asking an AI chatbot to write a thesis statement for a paper, and then asking students to improve on the program-generated response.

"But I think the point is to help them see the limitations, and that they have to use their own critical thinking to realize that the first thing that they get from ChatGPT is not perfect," Sparling says. "They have to use their own brains to figure out, what are the weaknesses here and how are we going to strengthen it?"

The study group plans to compile information from the sessions and create guidelines for faculty on how ChatGPT and AI more generally should be used.

MORE TOP STORIES