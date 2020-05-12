Cape Breton University creates 'staycation bucket list' for students

Cape Breton University is trying to help its students discover Cape Breton by releasing a 61-item "staycation bucket list" for those still living on the island this summer.

More students than usual are remaining in Cape Breton for the summer due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lenore Parsley, a communication manager at CBU, said there is something for everybody to do on the list.

"I think that there's a lot of fun to be had here in Cape Breton," said Parsley.

Students are encouraged to try kayaking in Cape Breton this summer. (Nic Meloney/CBC )

She said the list can be helpful for both international students who may be spending their first summer in Cape Breton and local students who may not have explored the whole island.

"I think that this list is a really great starting point for that exploration," said Parsley.

The list includes activities such as kayaking or fishing, places to visit like Polar Bear Beach in South Bar or the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, and some of Cape Breton's best food such as pizza and lobster sandwiches.

Students are also encouraged to explore the trails on the island. (Destination Cape Breton)

Parsley said even though the list is aimed at students, the university would love for everyone living on the island to explore the list.

"We hope that people really enjoy the list and have a great time safely exploring Cape Breton this summer," said Parsley.

Amrinder Singh, who has lived in Cape Breton for the past year and is president of the CBU student union, said the list is great to introduce international students to different places they might not have heard of.

"I think it helps them to mingle and learn more about the community," said Singh.

He said one thing he was eager to check out last summer was the many beaches on the island. He also has one item from the bucket list that caught his eye.

"One thing that I really want to do is whale watching and I think there are a few places around Cape Breton where you can whale watch," said Singh.

The staycation bucket list can be found on the university's website.

The university is encouraging those doing the list to share their experiences on social media.

MORE TOP STORIES