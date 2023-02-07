Cape Breton University faculty accept contract offer, ending strike

Cape Breton University faculty members have accepted the latest contract offer from their employer, ending a 12-day strike in Sydney, N.S.

According to a news release sent out Tuesday morning by the CBU Faculty Association, roughly 200 union members voted 84 per cent in favour of accepting the new deal.

Peter MacIntyre, a spokesperson for the faculty association, said the union received a new offer on Sunday, with the help of a provincial conciliator.

The faculty association launched its strike on Jan. 27, demanding better wages and greater respect from their employer.

The union represents 220 professors, librarians, archivists, lab instructors, nursing practice educators and research chairs.They say financial terms of the contract include base wage increases of 3.25 per cent, 2.9 per cent, and 2.75 per cent over three years, plus bonuses of varying amounts each year.

The university sent out its own news release Tuesday afternoon, saying the agreement has been ratified and it looks forward to having both staff and students back on campus.

There has been no announcement yet on when classes will resume. University administration says it is working on getting everyone back to the classroom and ensuring students are compensated for time lost during the strike.

