Boat at centre of $34M cocaine bust sparked COVID-19 fears when it arrived in N.S.

What started as concern about the spread of COVID-19 in a small South Shore Nova Scotia town has turned into a major $34-million drug bust.

On July 17, Tim MacIntosh received a call that a boat carrying two people had entered Lockeport harbour and needed gas. MacIntosh owns a small store with gas pumps in nearby Lydgate, so he drove to the wharf. When he arrived and greeted the couple carrying gas cans, they immediately got into his truck.

MacIntosh said they had an accent, so he asked where they were from.

"He said they were from a small town in Quebec with no COVID, but they had been on the water for five weeks. He said, 'We should be more than safe. Nothing to worry about,'" MacIntosh said.

While the couple may not have had the coronavirus, on the next day in Halifax, they were arrested and authorities seized 270 kilograms of suspected cocaine, valued at $33.8 million. The Canada Border Services Agency said the vessel, which came from the Caribbean, failed to report upon entry into Canada. The arrests were not made public until 11 days later.

After getting gas, MacIntosh and the couple returned to the wharf. Shortly thereafter, Jamey Nickerson arrived. A part-time employee of the Lockeport Harbour Authority, he got a call from CBSA's Yarmouth, N.S., bureau, which asked him to go to the north wharf in Lockeport to check out the name and spelling of a vessel docked there.

Jamey Nickerson, who works part time with the Lockeport Harbour Authority was asked by the Canada Border Services Agency to check out a boat docked at a local wharf. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

Nickerson talked to MacIntosh and then approached the 12-metre Northstar sailboat, Interlude, which had a crack in the hull and looked to be in rough shape. Nickerson said the man identified himself as being from Quebec.

The man initially told Nickerson he'd been on the water for four weeks and had come from "Saint Martinique" in the Caribbean, a place that does not exist.

The man assured Nickerson he had no contact with others in recent weeks, but upon further questioning, acknowledged he'd been in port at Salem, Mass., three days earlier for food and fuel.

Nickerson said he doesn't know whether the couple had gone ashore there.

"I was kind of annoyed with the man at this point because he had changed his story a little bit with me and all I was really concerned about was the well-being of Lockeport citizens," Nickerson said.

Everyone entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

Nickerson said the man told him he was going to Halifax and planned to inform customs once he was there. Nickerson said the couple was pleasant and polite, and even apologized for leaving the vessel.

Tim MacIntosh runs a small store and gas station near Lockeport, N.S. He went into self-isolation after the couple from the sailboat hopped into his truck. (Facebook)

Nickerson reported the name of the vessel and what he learned back to CBSA. He asked whether the boat should be there, but was told that was private information and could not be disclosed.

He also contacted the RCMP, but was given little information about what to do and ended up staying at the wharf until the boat was out of the harbour. He said the RCMP eventually showed up after the boat left.

"Maybe they didn't spread anything because they don't have the virus, but we have to assume and treat them as though they did, unfortunately," Nickerson said. "Lockeport, of all towns, has done a really, really good job of dealing with COVID-19."

As a result of his encounter with the couple, MacIntosh went into self-isolation, where he will remain until this weekend. He had to hire someone to replace him at his store for the self-isolation period.

In an email, CBSA spokesperson Louis-Carl Brissette-Lesage said the agency works with its law enforcement partners to actively monitor Canadian waterways and addresses any identified non-essential cross-border activities.

Restrictions entering Canadian waters

Earlier this year, the federal government put travel restrictions in place on people from entering Canada. While there are numerous exceptions, CBSA said Canadian law requires people entering Canadian waters — "regardless of country of origin" — to report to the agency.

It said boaters who enter Canada without reporting — even if just to refuel — "may face severe penalties, including monetary penalties, seizure of their vessels and/or criminal charges."

Brissette-Lesage said the minimum fine for failing to report is $1,000. He also noted that failure to comply with border restrictions is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could result in up to six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.

"Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while willfully or recklessly contravening this act or other regulations could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both," Brissette-Lesage said.

He said Canadian citizens have the right to enter the country and simply seeing a U.S.-plated vehicle or boat is not a reason to suspect someone of suspicious cross-border activity.

CBSA encourages anyone with information on suspicious cross-border activities to call 1-888-502-9060.

