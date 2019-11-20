CBRM vote allows doggy daycare to become overnight kennel

Cape Breton regional councillors have rezoned a Sydney neighbourhood to allow a controversial new dog kennel to expand.

The Crate Escape Doggy Daycare was allowed to open on Keltic Drive last year, but as a daytime operation only.

The owner, Nicole Campbell, had hoped to offer overnight kenneling services as well, but some local businesses and residents objected.

CBRM councillors then voted 8-4 to amend the zone to allow the animal daycare and promised to revisit the overnight aspect a year later.

The council chamber was packed Tuesday for a public hearing into the second zoning amendment.

Several people spoke for and against the proposal to allow kenneling overnight.

Nicole Campbell had hoped to offer overnight kenneling services in addition to day care for dogs, but some local businesses and residents objected. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Peter Thompson, who operates Paws Awhile and Dream Kennels in a rural area just outside Sydney, said Campbell initially planned to take in 10 to 15 dogs, but is now asking for 40 or more.

Thompson said he objected to Campbell's request because she is not acting fairly.

"Now I got my foot in the door, I'm going to go a little further," he said. "There's got to be a stop [to] this."

In addition, Thompson said, most kennels are located in the country because they were told zoning inside Sydney would not permit their operation.

Peter Harrison lives in the Keltic Drive neighbourhood and said the doggy daycare and kennel are in high demand.

"Miss Campbell and her family have created an absolute top-notch facility in this district," he said.

Steve Gillespie, the area's councillor, told the hearing he would have to vote against the zoning amendment.

CBRM councillor Steve Gillespie says he is not against the dog kennel, but area residents have asked him to vote against it. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"I am not against this business idea, but I have several residents who have asked me to act on their behalf," he said.

"They voted me in and I have to do what they've asked me to do."

The zoning amendment passed, with Gillespie the only councillor to vote against it.

