New Sydney library project in trouble as funding confusion reigns

Confusion around funding for a new central library planned for the waterfront in Sydney, N.S., has left the project at a standstill.

At a general committee meeting Tuesday, Cape Breton Regional Mayor Cecil Clarke said with no federal funding commitment the $30 million project is dead.

Earlier this week, Clarke said he fears with a federal election call expected in June, all funding announcements at that point will stop.

"The time is coming that the clock is ticking down on us, but we will still work in earnest on the application put forward," he said. "If we don't achieve the outcome we've applied for then we'll have to look at what council will do next."

In a letter Tuesday to mayor and council, outgoing Cape Breton Liberal MPs Mark Eyking and Rodger Cuzner said they were "alarmed" to hear the municipality is awaiting approval from the federal government on the library project.

"Additionally, following municipal endorsement, the province must confirm its funding commitment and submit a business case to Infrastructure Canada for consideration," the letter said.

The letter also said the province's Department of Municipal Affairs has advised the municipality to revise its application to "account for ineligible costs that were included as part of the municipality's financial contribution to the project."

Land value

At question is the eligibility of land as an investment. In November, Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillors voted in principle to contribute up to $7 million in land and cash toward the project.

"We've asked for a check on that but, you know, we contend and our officials have shared back with us is that there has to be a clearing of the application between the municipal and the province and then it will make its way to Ottawa," Cuzner said Wednesday.

The application was sent to the Municipal Affairs, which is responsible for dispersing money from the federal government's Building Canada fund, according to the mayor's office.

CBRM wants the federal government to pay for 40 per cent of the project, the province 33 per cent, with the remainder coming from the land and cash put forward by the municipality and fundraising in the community.

Clarke said the municipality has not been told there is an issue with the application.

"There's not one single thing that's come forward to our officials about the land," he said. "The actual market value of land is something that has been taken into consideration in other projects and activity. If that's something that we have to respond to then officials should put it in writing."

Frustrated

Clarke called the situation frustrating.

"What's perplexing is you have one government partner saying we need to hear from the province. We have the province willing to fund the operational review process and did it in December and the federal part not there. So we've got two processes that are out of sync."

He wasn't the only one around the council table Tuesday upset by the federal letter.

"I'm so disappointed," said Coun. Earlene MacMullin. "The application went in and absolutely no one from any level of government pointed out any issue. Came back just ... thank you for your application and then that was the end of it,"

CBRM Coun. Steve Gillespie doesn't believe the federal government has any intentions of funding the new library. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Steve Gillespie called the letter the federal government's way of politely turning down the funding application.

"I was really hoping that MPs Eyking and Cuzner were going to go out with a bang but it looks like they're going to go out with a fizzle," he said.

On Wednesday, Eyking and Cuzner released a second statement that said "it's extremely unfair to Cape Bretoners and the volunteers who have put countless hours into this project to call this project dead."

Clarke was urged to contact Premier Stephen McNeil to ensure the funding application meets all requirements and determine if a new central library is a priority for the province.

Clarke said Wednesday he has reached out to Cape Breton MLAs Derek Mombourquette and Geoff MacLellan, both cabinet ministers, to secure a meeting with the premier to discuss what, if anything, can be done to move the project forward. He's also inviting Eyking and Cuzner to join in that conversation.

"If they want to come before council, if they want to be part of a meeting with the premier, I would welcome the two members of Parliament joining with me with their federal minister and with the ministers for the provincial governments," said Clarke.

The proposed library, which would replace the aging James McConnell Memorial Library, is being included in a private waterfront development project from Harbour Royale Development Limited.

If the funding does fall through, council will consider alternative options for the library, including adding it to a building already owned by the municipality, such as Centre 200, or doing extensive renovations to the existing library building.

MORE TOP STORIES