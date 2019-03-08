State of CBRM sidewalks becoming legal concern, says councillor

One Cape Breton regional councillor says extremely tight budgets are starting to affect people's health and safety.

Darren Bruckschwaiger said the number of lawsuits related to the state of CBRM sidewalks seems to be increasing.

"It's becoming an issue and unless we can finally get some money invested back into that infrastructure, I expect that will get worse," he said.

Bruckschwaiger has been calling for more spending on local infrastructure and said CBRM needs a new funding deal from the province to make that happen.

Lawsuits on the rise?

According to the municipality's legal department, CBRM has faced five lawsuits concerning sidewalk complaints in the last two years.

Before that, there were only five lawsuits in the previous 10 years.

The municipality's insurance companies have settled five cases with payouts ranging between $4,000 and $12,500 dollars.

They have denied two claims, one was dropped and two remain under investigation.

The information released by CBRM doesn't include details, but Bruckschwaiger said it's likely some of the claims were from crumbling concrete and some were from icy winter conditions.

Councillors regularly get complaints about the timeliness of snow clearing, he said, but in most cases the municipality is following the standards published on its website.

But Bruckschwaiger said the municipality's repair budget for roads and sidewalks has been starved for too long.

This year's proposed capital budget is slated to reach $46 million, up 37 per cent from last year's $34-million budget.

It includes money for sidewalks, but it's on hold while staff wait for information on federal and provincial infrastructure grants.

Repairs needed before construction

Bruckschwaiger compared the sidewalk situation to the water utility, which he said isn't allowed to build new lines until old ones are repaired.

"The same applies for sidewalks," Bruckschwaiger said.

"If we're being sued for the ones that we have presently, you know, it's hard to talk about building new ones until you fix the older ones, right?"

Sandra Dunn, a seniors advocate who lives in Whitney Pier, said older people are finding it harder to go outside.

"Seniors are terrified of falling," the 79-year-old said. "You know, a broken hip can do you in."

Sandra Dunn, 79, says her sidewalk hasn't been plowed since the last storm, and the concrete on other sidewalks in the neighbourhood is uneven. (CBC)

Dunn said her sidewalk is in good shape in the summer. But it hasn't been plowed since the last storm, and even when there's no snow, she said other sidewalks in the neighbourhood are uneven.

"It may be up just a little bit, but if you're walking along and talking at the same time, that's going to affect your balance," Dunn said.

CBRM expects to have more detail on infrastructure funding next month.

The results of a provincial viability study are expected in May. Bruckschwaiger said that should set the stage for increased annual operating funds from the province.

