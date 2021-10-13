CBRM council bows to public pressure, seeks mandatory staff vaccination

Cape Breton regional councillors say some constituents have made it clear they are in favour of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for municipal staff, so council has directed the chief administrative officer to draft a policy that reflects that.

CAO Marie Walsh previously said CBRM would not require staff to be vaccinated. Instead, she said, those who remain unvaccinated would be required to continue wearing a mask and submit to regular testing, even after the province lifts all health restrictions.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Deputy Mayor Earlene MacMullin said her constituents disagreed loudly with that policy.

"I have been inundated with phone calls and not one was saying thank you for not doing it," she said. "Every single one was upset. Every single one had the opinion that we were not providing the proper example going forward."

Coun. Eldon MacDonald agreed.

"A hundred per cent of the people that have contacted me were not happy with the current situation and want it changed to be a mandatory vaccination for all CBRM employees," he said.

Survey says 36 of 800+ not vaccinated

As the chief administrative officer, Walsh has the authority to direct staff and oversee the workplace.

However, on Tuesday she said council can adopt the non-mandatory policy, or request staff come back with a mandatory vaccination policy, or devise some kind of hybrid based on an employee's interaction with the public or vulnerable populations.

Walsh said a recent survey of more than 800 employees in CBRM found only 36 were not vaccinated.

She said six were police officers, one was in parks and grounds, 23 were in public works and six were with the career fire department.

Most councillors said the number of employees who are vaccinated was surprisingly high and they were pleased.

Coun. Darren O'Quinn said there is another way to look at that ratio.

"People keep on saying 36, only 36. We all know how quickly this virus spreads," he said.

"Thirty-six could cause a lot of damage and again, I just want to reiterate the importance of getting your vaccine."

Both the Nova Scotia government and Halifax Regional Municipality have said employees must be vaccinated or face unpaid leave.

CBRM Coun. Gordon MacDonald says he believes people should be vaccinated, but employees should not lose their pay or benefits if they do not follow municipal policy. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Coun. Gordon MacDonald said he believes people should be vaccinated, but he said employees should not lose their pay or benefits if they do not follow the policy.

He said CBRM's policy should provide people with accommodations if they are not vaccinated.

"I hope that policy comes back with a way to protect the workers that can't get the vaccine, or maybe are unwilling to get the vaccine," MacDonald said.

"We also have to take into account that these have been very loyal employees who came to work every day through the pandemic, who've already worn the mask and done all of the protocols that have been put out by [Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang]."

Coun. Darren O'Quinn says CBRM shouldn't watch as teachers go on unpaid leave and have CBRM staff continue working with full pay if they're not vaccinated. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

O'Quinn said CBRM needs to fall in line with the province and other governments.

"We have to set an example, too. We can't have a double standard here. We can't let teachers go on unpaid leave and have CBRM staff continue working with full pay if they're not vaccinated.

"I don't want anyone to lose their job, but unfortunately, if they're not double vaccinated, that may be the outcome."

Councillors voted unanimously to have Walsh return to council with a plan that makes vaccinations mandatory for all employees.

Mayor Amanda McDougall said she will call a special meeting of council as soon as the new policy is drafted.

