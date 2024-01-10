CBRM, police union reach agreement on wage increases in new four-year contract

Regional police officers are getting raises under a new contract with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Municipal officials say wage increases under the four-year deal, which started Jan. 1 and runs until the end of 2027, were necessary to make the Cape Breton service competitive with the nine other municipal forces in Nova Scotia.

"This contract will help with recruitment and retention of officers, making us more competitive in our salaries, which we hope will entice officers to join our ranks," Chief Robert Walsh said on Tuesday evening, just after CBRM council ratified the agreement. "We were somewhat behind other departments."

Under the deal, all officers get a four-per-cent raise and subsequent annual increases of four, 3.5 and 3.5 per cent.

In addition, officers with four or more years on the job will get an additional 3.75 per cent this year.

CBRM's director of human resources, Deanna Evely, said contract negotiations started in September and ended in December.

CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall says contract talks were amicable and comparatively quicker than some other union negotiations the municipality has had. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Mayor Amanda McDougall said the swift talks led to a good deal for all.

"It's a pleasant surprise," she said.

"After going through other negotiations that lasted a little longer, this is healthy negotiation. This is good negotiation and again, I'm just so proud of our negotiating teams."

Walsh said the talks were firm, but professional, and both sides had reasonable expectations.

He said Cape Breton's is the second-largest force in the province with 200 officers.

Until now, it had the seventh-lowest wages, only ahead of Annapolis, Stellarton and Westville, which have 26 officers between them, he said.

With the new contract, CBRM police wages are now behind only Truro and Halifax, Walsh said.

Cape Breton Police Chief Robert Walsh says wage increases under the new collective agreement demonstrate to officers that they are valued by the community. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"I think it sends a message to the membership that they're valued and that the community and our mayor and council support us in the good work that we're doing to maintain public safety," he said.

No one from the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, which represents CBRM police, was immediately available for comment Tuesday evening, but municipal officials said the union ratified the new agreement Dec. 18.

Wages were the main sticking point, but the new contract also contains a new night-shift differential and language around diversity of the workforce, the chief said.

The deal includes a memorandum of agreement to have management and the union discuss positions that could be filled by candidates that would boost the force's diversity.

Need for diversity, inclusion among ranks

Eskasoni and Membertou First Nations fall within the boundaries of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, but Eskasoni is covered by RCMP.

Membertou contracts Cape Breton regional police to cover that reserve.

Walsh said the force recognizes the need for diversity and inclusion in its ranks.

"Hypothetically, if for example there was a need for an Indigenous supervisor in Membertou, it could lend itself to a person of an Indigenous background being able to advance into that position," he said.

