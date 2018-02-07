CBRM to relaunch funding effort for new Sydney library

CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke has begun a new application process for a downtown Sydney library.

Plans for the new building, estimated at anywhere from $18 million to $31 million, stalled a few months ago amid confusion over whether the CBRM had followed correct procedures in applying for federal and provincial funding.

Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters in Halifax this week that the municipality should submit an application if it considers the project a priority.

But the premier seemed less than enthusiastic about making a firm commitment toward a new library, pointing out that his government is already spending "hundreds of millions of dollars" in the CBRM.

Those commitments, according to the premier, are around health-care infrastructure, a relocation of the Nova Scotia community college and a second cruise ship berth.

"I would suggest very strongly that we allow the activity and the capital investments that have already been committed to flow," said McNeil.

Premier Stephen McNeil says his government is already spending" hundreds of millions" in the CBRM. (CBC)

"We need to make sure that we can build the capital stuff that we have. We're going to make sure that these projects get finished."

But the premier said if the CBRM submits an application for the funding, it would be considered along with "all the other applications that come in."

Clarke wasted no time in taking the premier up on his offer.

He wrote to the premier this morning, saying he is "delighted" to hear the province is prepared to recommend the funding application for a new Sydney library to the federal government as a joint priority.

"I think it's very gracious of the premier to talk about the investments they're making here, and their willingness to consider a library now," Clarke said.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says he's encouraged that the premier has suggested that the CBRM submit an application for a new Sydney library. (George Mortimer/CBC)

In his letter to McNeil, Clarke asks for clarity on the funding process to ensure that there are no glitches this time.

"Would you kindly advise which form, format and process you'd like the CBRM to follow?," Clarke wrote. "For clarity, from the CBRM's perspective, attached you will find copies ot the previous two applications submitted as a result of the formal approval process of Council."

Clarke had been concerned about the possible loss of federal funding when Parliament shut down. But he said he's been told that a 40 per cent federal contribution for the library is still a possibility.

"We've been told that the process is there," said Clarke. "It was on the recommendation of the MP's office. The premier has indicated the door is open for that."

Clarke said he's prepared to go back to council to revisit the funding issue to insure that there are no issues that would delay the process this time.

Faye McDougall, the regional librarian, says the Sydney library badly needs to be replaced. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Regional librarian Faye McDougall said she's relieved to hear the process is back on. With the temperature rising as summer kicks in, MacDougall said the current building, which is 60 years old, may have to close at times.

"We know there are challenges with the building," said McDougall.

The building was forced to close 12 times on hot days last year. She said that makes "a modern library that's up to standard" a huge priority.

Clarke said if the funding application is approved construction on a new library on the Sydney waterfront could start next year.

MORE TOP STORIES: