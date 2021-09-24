CBRM, outside workers headed for conciliation talks

The union representing Cape Breton Regional Municipality's outside workers says a provincial conciliator has been appointed after an impasse was reached on contract talks.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees represents about 330 workers in transit, public works, water and wastewater, parks and grounds, building and arena maintenance and cleaners.

They have been without a contract since Oct. 31, 2020, said the president of CUPE Local 759 on Friday.

Kevin Ivey said issues include wages, parental leave, and improvements to contract language on grievances.

"We just got some of the issues that just seemed to stall negotiations," Ivey said. "We felt that we were kind of spinning our tires and not going anywhere, so we decided [to ask] a conciliator to come in and maybe help us along and with any luck, get us to the point where we want to be and have a new collective agreement."

No date has been set yet for conciliation talks.

CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall said she does not think conciliation talks will take all that long.

"It's important to reiterate how much we value every worker in the CBRM," she said.

"Our outside workers union and our HR department have had a great relationship over the years and [conciliation] is sometimes part of the process, but we're feeling really positive for an amicable resolution."

