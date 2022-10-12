CBRM mayor frustrated with delays in clearing storm damage

Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona caused extensive damage in the region, people living in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are still dealing with fallen trees and branches strewn across their properties.

CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall said some trees are balancing precariously on homes and garages, while others are blocking driveways and other important access points.

In total, more than 800 people are registered on a waiting list for help fixing property damage caused by the storm that hit Nova Scotia on Sept. 24.

"We've been using the words immediate assistance for almost 21 days, almost three weeks now," said McDougall.

"And it's starting to feel a little frustrating that that immediacy is not being recognized."

McDougall said people dealing with fallen trees and other damages have been asked to phone 311. The most urgent situations will be dealt with first, but some people living in Sydney have been told to expect to wait another five to six weeks before the deadfall in their yards can be removed.

The CBRM has sent a request for assistance to the province that was passed onto Ottawa. But by Wednesday afternoon, McDougall said there were still many unanswered questions about how government partners will provide crews to clear debris.

There are still storm-damaged trees caught up in residential power lines in Cape Breton. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

McDougall said that when it comes to getting people back online, there are still a few scattered outages affecting people with damaged utility masts, but overall, power has been returned to thousands of customers.

During a visit to Nova Scotia last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $300-million recovery package for Atlantic Canada. The money is slated to be distributed over two years to help people immediately affected by the storm, and would also support long-term recovery efforts.

The MP for Glace Bay and other areas that were severely impacted says Canada's minister of Public Safety is now reviewing the CBRM's request.

"I think there's a lot of things we're going to learn down the road from what we've done well and what we need to improve in terms of not just federal response, but all levels of government response," said Mike Kelloway, who represents the federal riding of Cape Breton-Canso.

"We want to get it right, but we want to get it quick, too."

Cape Breton groups work to clear hiking trails of trees following Fiona Duration 2:22 Large sections of the Coxheath Hills Wilderness Trails were heavily damaged during last month's storm. Over the weekend, volunteers tried to clear the area, which is a popular tourist destination spot in the fall.

The federal government is also providing financial assistance to the provinces through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), which covers up to 90 per cent of eligible provincial expenses following a disaster. Kelloway said the province will take the lead on identifying how funding DFAA criteria will work and who will be eligible for money.

Kelloway said that Canadian Armed Forces members arrived in Cape Breton a few days after the storm, but have since left.

He acknowledged there is a need for continued action with cold days on the horizon, but said that given the scope of the damage, there needs to be a way to prioritize both short-term and long-terms repairs.

MORE TOP STORIES