Full results as CBRM votes for mayor and 12 councillors in 2020 election
Amanda McDougall has defeated incumbent Cecil Clarke in mayoral race
Voters across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. CBC News has bolded the winners.
Mayor:
- Chris Abbass
- Cecil Clarke
- Kevin MacEachern
- Archie MacKinnon
- Amanda McDougall
- John Strasser
District 1:
- Andrew Doyle
- Danny Laffin
- Gordon MacDonald
- Daniel Pero
- Shara Vickers
District 2:
- Jim Dunphy
- Earlene MacMullin
District 3:
- Cyril MacDonald
- Esmond Marshall
- Glen Murrant
- John Whalley
District 4:
- Steve Gillespie
- Yianni Harbis
- Donalda Johnson
District 5:
- Christina Joe
- Nigel Kearns
- Shawn Lesnick
- Eldon MacDonald
- Scott MacQuarrie
District 6:
- Barbara Beaton
- Keith MacDonald
- Glenn Paruch
- Todd Riley
- Joe Ward
District 7:
- Ivan Doncaster
- Kevin Hardy
- Steve Parsons
- Adam Young
District 8:
- James Edwards
- Tracey Hilliard
- Diane MacKinnon-Furlong
District 9:
- Steven James MacNeil
- Clarence Routledge
- Kenny Tracey
District 10:
- Darren Bruckschwaiger
- Matthew Boyd
District 11:
- Dale Cadden
- Jennifer Heffernan
- Jeff McNeil
- Johnny Miles
- Arnie Nason
- Chuck Ogley
- Darren O'Quinn
- Laura Scheller Stanford
District 12:
- Trevor Allen
- Gary Borden
- Donald Campbell
- Lorne Green
- Kim Sheppard