Full results as CBRM votes for mayor and 12 councillors in 2020 election
Nova Scotia·Live Results

Voters across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors.

Amanda McDougall has defeated incumbent Cecil Clarke in mayoral race

Jon Tattrie · CBC News ·
Clockwise from top left: Cecil Clarke, Amanda McDougall, Chris Abbass, John Strasser, Archie MacKinnon and Kevin MacEachern are running for mayor of CBRM. (Cape Breton Regional Municipality)

Voters across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. CBC News has bolded the winners. 

Mayor:

  • Chris Abbass
  • Cecil Clarke
  • Kevin MacEachern
  • Archie MacKinnon
  • Amanda McDougall 
  • John Strasser

District 1:

  • Andrew Doyle
  • Danny Laffin
  • Gordon MacDonald 
  • Daniel Pero
  • Shara Vickers

District 2:

  • Jim Dunphy
  • Earlene MacMullin 

District 3:

  • Cyril MacDonald 
  • Esmond Marshall
  • Glen Murrant
  • John Whalley

District 4:

  • Steve Gillespie 
  • Yianni Harbis
  • Donalda Johnson

District 5:

  • Christina Joe
  • Nigel Kearns
  • Shawn Lesnick
  • Eldon MacDonald 
  • Scott MacQuarrie

District 6:

  • Barbara Beaton
  • Keith MacDonald
  • Glenn Paruch 
  • Todd Riley
  • Joe Ward

District 7: 

  • Ivan Doncaster
  • Kevin Hardy
  • Steve Parsons 
  • Adam Young

District 8:

  • James Edwards 
  • Tracey Hilliard
  • Diane MacKinnon-Furlong

District 9:

  • Steven James MacNeil
  • Clarence Routledge
  • Kenny Tracey 

District 10:

  • Darren Bruckschwaiger 
  • Matthew Boyd

District 11:

  • Dale Cadden
  • Jennifer Heffernan
  • Jeff McNeil
  • Johnny Miles
  • Arnie Nason
  • Chuck Ogley
  • Darren O'Quinn 
  • Laura Scheller Stanford

District 12:

  • Trevor Allen
  • Gary Borden
  • Donald Campbell
  • Lorne Green 
  • Kim Sheppard
