Full results as CBRM votes for mayor and 12 councillors in 2020 election

Voters across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have elected their mayor and councillors. CBC News has bolded the winners.

Mayor:

Chris Abbass

Cecil Clarke

Kevin MacEachern

Archie MacKinnon

Amanda McDougall

John Strasser

District 1:

Andrew Doyle

Danny Laffin

Gordon MacDonald

Daniel Pero

Shara Vickers

District 2:

Jim Dunphy

Earlene MacMullin

District 3:

Cyril MacDonald

Esmond Marshall

Glen Murrant

John Whalley

District 4:

Steve Gillespie

Yianni Harbis

Donalda Johnson

District 5:

Christina Joe

Nigel Kearns

Shawn Lesnick

Eldon MacDonald

Scott MacQuarrie

District 6:

Barbara Beaton

Keith MacDonald

Glenn Paruch

Todd Riley

Joe Ward

District 7:

Ivan Doncaster

Kevin Hardy

Steve Parsons

Adam Young

District 8:

James Edwards

Tracey Hilliard

Diane MacKinnon-Furlong

District 9:

Steven James MacNeil

Clarence Routledge

Kenny Tracey

District 10:

Darren Bruckschwaiger

Matthew Boyd

District 11:

Dale Cadden

Jennifer Heffernan

Jeff McNeil

Johnny Miles

Arnie Nason

Chuck Ogley

Darren O'Quinn

Laura Scheller Stanford

District 12: