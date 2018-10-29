Cape Breton mayor leaves doors open on political future

Cecil Clarke plans to throw himself back into municipal politics after coming up short in his bid to lead the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia.

But the mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality isn't saying what he'll do or where he'll go after that.

Clarke conceded the leadership to Pictou East MLA Tim Houston on Saturday after coming in second in the first round of balloting.

He said concession was in the best interests of party unity. On Monday morning, the mayor wouldn't say if he plans to run in the next provincial election, which could be three years away.

Staying on as mayor?

"Well listen, I've had so many people saying, 'Stay as mayor, stay as mayor,' so today is a new day," Clarke told Information Morning Cape Breton host Steve Sutherland.

"I'm going back and I'm doing my job as the mayor the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. I'm going to do it with new energy and vigour."

Immediately after winning election as mayor two years ago, Clarke told reporters he had no intention of running municipally again.

Sutherland asked Clarke if he has changed his mind since losing the PC leadership.

Honeymoon plans come first

The mayor kept that door open.

"My No. 1 priority outside of my role as mayor is I have a honeymoon to plan," Clarke said.

"My husband is very happy with where we are and loves the community we live in and is very happy with me being the mayor of the municipality. He's been very encouraging of me staying there, as countless others since the weekend, so we'll see."

Clarke says touring the province during the leadership race will help in his role as mayor of CBRM. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Clarke did say he learned a lot about municipal concerns elsewhere by touring the province during the leadership race, and said those lessons will help in his role as mayor of CBRM.

"Some of the things that people are bringing up about equalization, the actual core of the concerns that people are worried about, about baseline services, the ability for municipal sustainability and our viability — it's not just a CBRM issue," he said.

"It's a Nova Scotia issue everywhere, and even within the capital region of Halifax, the communities that are struggling to get by and have real-life issues."

Those are economic divisions that need to be examined in CBRM and across the province, said Clarke.

The mayor said running in a province-wide political race was invigorating, regardless of the outcome.

"I'm coming back with new energy and vitality as a result of this leadership, and I can't wait to get back to the council chamber and get on with the things based upon the knowledge that I have from this leadership that will help guide the CBRM forward," Clarke said.