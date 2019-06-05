Cape Breton regional council may lift dog ban on public property

Dogs aren't allowed in most parks or on public trails in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, but that may soon change.

Currently, dogs are banned from public property — regardless of whether they're on leashes — except in a few limited locations in Sydney.

Coun. Earlene MacMullin represents North Sydney and surrounding areas, and she said the ban isn't fair.

"It's actually silly that, in my opinion, in 2019 that here we are in a municipality trying to allow dogs on a leash in public areas," she said.

The ban was introduced years ago after complaints about pet owners who weren't cleaning up after their animals.

North Sydney's Munro Park has at least four signs saying dogs aren't allowed. Coun. Earlene MacMullin says some pet owners ignore them, but others are frustrated with the ban. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Over the last few years, the municipality has allowed dogs on a select few public properties in Sydney, including Open Hearth Park, Rotary Park and the downtown boardwalk.

MacMullin said that makes no sense, especially for people who live 20 kilometres or more outside of Sydney.

"I've had residents that newly moved into town saying, 'OK, I have two dogs, I love my dogs, I'm a responsible pet owner. Please tell me a spot where I can take them within walking distance,' and there's nothing I can tell them, so that is a little frustrating," the councillor said.

Care and control

Patrick Buis walks his dogs in North Sydney's Munro Park every day.

He said he didn't realize it was against the law, but said he sees lots of other dog owners there, and they all get along with each other and with people who don't have dogs.

"I think if the owner is in care and control, I don't see it being a problem," said Buis.

Andrew Lussier and Sienna Boutilier walk their dog Rosie on Sydney's downtown boardwalk daily. They say that should be legal throughout the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Andrew Lussier often walks his dog on the boardwalk in downtown Sydney, where they are allowed.

He said that should be legal everywhere.

"It'd be great, as long as people keep cleaning up and people keep it clean, because I do know that it only takes one to ruin it for the rest of them," said Lussier.

Bylaw changes coming

At MacMullin's urging, the municipality is considering bylaw amendments that would allow dogs on leashes in public areas throughout the municipality.

However, they would have to be on leashes no longer than two metres, and they would still be banned on playgrounds and sports fields.

A public hearing on the proposed changes could come as early as next month.

