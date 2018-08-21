Ex-CBRM manager says raising concerns about development led to demotion

The former economic development manager for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says he was demoted after raising serious concerns about a proposed port development in Sydney.

John Whalley, who resigned from his post in May 2015 after 18 years, ​is sui​ng the municipality for constructive dismissal and breach of contract.

On Tuesday, Whalley told the Nova Scotia Supreme Court he believed a proposed deal that would see the municipality buy land from a private company and immediately lease it to another was contrary to the Municipal Government Act.

He said the dollar amount involved in the deal was substantially different from the market value appraisal. Whalley also believed the deal would put the municipal council in a conflict of interest because the same lawyer was representing the CBRM and one of the private companies.

He testified his immediate supervisor, Michael Merritt, was supportive of the deal and wanted Whalley to write an issue paper recommending the deal to council.

"I believe Merritt wanted a positive recommendation to council and I wasn't prepared to do that," Whalley told the court in Sydney.

Called into a meeting

The court heard that Whalley ultimately sent an email reiterating his concerns to senior municipal officials, including Merritt. Whalley testified he was called into Merritt's office three days later and told he was being reassigned to another project.

Michael Merritt worked as CAO of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality when John Whalley resigned. (CBC/Wendy Martin)

Instead of working on the port development file, Whalley would be tasked with encouraging the Nova Scotia Community College to relocate its Marconi campus to downtown Sydney.

An hour later, Whalley sent an email to the mayor and council, resigning immediately.

He testified his new responsibilities would be a "shell" compared to the port file because the municipality had very little role to play in the Marconi move at that point.

Whalley told the court he believed he was removed from the port file because Merritt didn't want his subordinate to negatively comment on what was going on before council.

Staying in the job would have made him "complicit" in what was happening, he testified.

Council moves forward

Within three weeks, council voted to purchase land from East Coast Metal Fabrication for $1.2 million and lease it to Ontario-based McKiel Marine.

Whalley began a new job within weeks as chief financial officer of New Dawn Enterprises, a community-development corporation based in Sydney.

He is looking for damages for breach of contract, including 18 months severance.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Challenging the claim

Lawyer Tony Mozvik, who represents the municipality, challenged the severance claim under cross-examination, noting that Whalley hasn't produced a copy of an employment contract that mentions severance. Whalley's letter of employment, dated March 17, 1997, makes no such mention.

Mozvik also questioned whether Whalley shared his concerns about the McKiel deal and Merritt's support of it with council.

Whalley said he wrote the proposal had "serious flaws" in his letter of resignation to council.

Merritt, who resigned from the municipality in June 2017, is expected to testify Tuesday afternoon.