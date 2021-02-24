Skip to Main Content
CBRM to start looking for new police chief

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall says the municipality is starting the formal process of seeking a permanent chief to replace Peter McIsaac, who has been on sick leave since the summer of 2019.

Tom Ayers · CBC News ·
Cape Breton Regional Municipality is starting the process to hire a replacement for police Chief Peter McIsaac, who has been on sick leave since the summer of 2019. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Robert Walsh has been acting chief since the summer of 2019, when Chief Peter McIsaac went on sick leave.

On Tuesday, Mayor Amanda McDougall said the municipality is starting the formal process of seeking a permanent chief.

She said McIsaac will be missed.

"I had a wonderful relationship with Chief Peter in my first four years as a council member," McDougall said. "He was always so wonderful to communicate [with]. It didn't matter what day, what time.

"He really was a wonderful resource and I consider him to be a wonderful friend, as well."

Mayor Amanda McDougall says CBRM has been lucky to have Deputy Chief Robert Walsh as acting chief of the Cape Breton Regional Police Service. (Cape Breton Regional Municipality/Zoom)

McDougall said CBRM's hiring policy requires the municipality to advertise the position internally with the police service first and if no suitable candidate is found, then a job ad will be placed externally.

"It will be relatively quick," she said. "In a matter of weeks we will know whether or not the process was successful internally.

"At the end of the day though, that position will have to come back to council for official appointment."

McIsaac served as deputy chief from 2008 to 2011, when he was appointed to the top job following the sudden death of Chief Myles Burke.

McDougall said CBRM was lucky to have Walsh step in as acting chief when McIsaac went on leave.

She also said the municipality's chief administrative officer, Marie Walsh, declared a conflict of interest and has stepped away from the hiring process because of her family relationship to the acting chief.

